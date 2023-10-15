Flipkart claims 1.4 billion customer visits during 8 days of festive sale

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) E-commerce firm Flipkart on Sunday claimed to have recorded 1.4 billion customer visits during the first eight days of its festive season sale --The Big Billion Days.

"Reflecting an overall uptick in consumer sentiment, the 10th edition of TBBD witnessed a record 1.4 billion customer visits over early access and seven days of the shopping festival," Flipkart said in a statement.

The company said that it delivered products to remote regions such as Andaman, Hayuliang (Arunachal Pradesh), Choglamsar (Ladakh), Kutch (Gujarat) and Longewala (Rajasthan).

"This year also saw the largest fleet of women wishmasters compared to the previous TBBD editions. Flipkart's Kirana partners delivered over 4 million packages in the first 4 days of TBBD'23," the statement said.

Flipkart claimed that the artisan community, onboarded under its Samarth programme, observed a 6-fold growth compared to the pre-festive period.

"In this milestone year, we continue to spread festive cheer by creating 1 lakh new job opportunities across our supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery hubs. We strengthened another pillar of the Indian retail ecosystem by expanding our kirana programme, and this year, over 4 million deliveries were made by these partners in the initial days of TBBD," Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said. PTI PRS ANB ANB