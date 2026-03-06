Flipkart cuts nearly 300 jobs in annual performance review

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) E-commerce major Flipkart has trimmed its workforce by 250-300 employees following its annual performance review, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The job cuts, which span multiple departments and employee levels, come as the Walmart-backed firm continues senior-level hiring ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO).

"Flipkart conducts regular performance reviews aligned with clearly defined expectations. As part of this process, a small percentage of employees may transition from the organisation. We are supporting affected employees with transition support," Flipkart said in a statement, without specifying the number of employees impacted in the exercise.

Sources, however, pegged the number between 250 and 300.

In December 2025, the company received a nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to shift its legal domicile from Singapore to India -- marking a significant milestone in its plans for a potential domestic listing.

The restructuring is aimed at simplifying the group's holding structure -- its businesses across fashion, health, and logistics -- and involved the merger of eight Singapore-based entities into Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd to align with Indian regulatory requirements.

At the same time, Flipkart has been strengthening its senior leadership bench, making several key appointments over the past months.

These include the appointment of Somnath Das as VP, Supply Chain, Digbijay Mishra as VP, Corporate Communications, Vipin Kapooria as VP, Business Finance, Yogita Shanbhag as VP, Human Resources, and Amer Hussain as VP, Supply Chain, for its grocery and minutes (quick commerce) businesses.

Financially, Flipkart India reported a wider consolidated loss of Rs 5,189 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 4,248.3 crore in the previous financial year, according to data from business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company, however, recorded a 17.3 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 82,787.3 crore in FY25, from Rs 70,541.9 crore in FY24.

Total expenses for the fiscal year rose 17.4 per cent to Rs 88,121.4 crore, driven primarily by stock-in-trade purchases, which reached Rs 87,737.8 crore, compared to Rs 74,271.2 crore a year ago.

Flipkart Group companies include Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money.