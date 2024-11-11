Flipkart deployed over 10,000 electric vehicles in delivery fleet

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said it has deployed over 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in its delivery fleet as part of a phased integration of EVs in the last mile delivery over the past few years.

The strategic adoption of EVs has resulted in substantial operational efficiencies, lowering the cost per order at the hub level and improving the last-mile delivery speed by 20 per cent, compared to conventional delivery vehicles, Flipkart said.

The "significant milestone" aligns with the company's commitment to adopting a fully electric logistics Last-mile fleet by 2030 as part of the Climate Group's EV100 initiative, it said.

Currently, 75 per cent of the company's electric fleet is concentrated in tier-I cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, Flipkart said.

"With the deployment of over 10,000 EVs, what we have achieved is more than a logistical shift. By pairing our expanded EV fleet with critical investments in charging infrastructure, we are not only driving operational excellence but also setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the industry at large," said Hemant Badri, senior vice president, group head of supply chain at Flipkart Group.

In addition to expanding its EV fleet, Flipkart is also making significant investments in charging infrastructure to support this sustainable transition, the company said, adding it has partnered with the Adani Group to establish 38 dedicated charging sites featuring a total of 190 chargers across key tier-2 cities, with further public infrastructure developments planned to facilitate wider EV adoption. PTI IAS MR MR