Flipkart expands Northeast footprint

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday announced expansion of its supply chain footprint across the Northeast region, to support surging demand in what it calls one of its fastest-growing markets.
Flipkart has established over 6 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing capacity in Guwahati, encompassing facilities for non-large, large, and grocery items.
In Agartala (Tripura), a new grocery fulfilment centre is now operational, capable of dispatching 5,000 orders daily, according to a company statement.
“As one of Flipkart’s fastest-growing markets, the Northeast has seen 35-40 per cent year-on-year growth, fuelled by rising aspirations and digital adoption. Over 5,000 direct jobs have been created in the region, with a strong focus on women, PwDs, and youth skilling,” Flipkart said.
The Northeast has an active network of over 2,000 distributors and retailers on the Flipkart Reset for Business platform, contributing to approximately 30 per cent of the overall business, it added.
The company is also scaling its quick commerce offering, Flipkart Minutes, with nine Micro Fulfilment Centres (MFCs) already live in Guwahati and more in progress. Flipkart currently has a network of 391 small-format hubs, including 31 in Guwahati, in the northeast region.