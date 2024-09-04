Flipkart expects to create 1 lakh new jobs ahead of festival season

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart is expecting to create 1 lakh new jobs for the upcoming festival season sale, The Big Billion Days 2024, across India, the company said on Wednesday.

Ahead of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024, Flipkart has launched 11 new fulfilment centres (FCs) across nine cities, bringing their total number in the country to 83, the Walmart group firm said in a statement.

"With its commitment to socio-economic development, Flipkart remains focused on enabling employment opportunities, creating over 1 lakh new jobs within its supply chain across the country. This aims to strengthen Flipkart's operational capabilities while empowering local communities and driving economic growth during this year's festive season," the statement said.

Flipkart said the new job roles will be spread across various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners and delivery drivers.

Most of the jobs created by e-commerce companies during the festival season sale are seasonal in nature.

Flipkart said it will organise comprehensive skilling and training programmes that have been planned for the new workers in the run-up to the festival season.

"The new hires will also contribute to Flipkart's supply chain diversity vision, with a focus on employing more women, people with disabilities and those from the LGBTQAI+ community, reflecting the organisation's commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace," the statement said.

Flipkart added that it is leveraging innovative technology to ensure seamless supply chain operations, optimised inventory management, and improved product availability to meet the rising demand, particularly during the upcoming festivals.