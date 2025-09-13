Flipkart India's loss widens to Rs 5,189 crore in FY25; revenue up over 17 pc

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart India Private Limited saw widening of consolidated losses to Rs 5,189 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

An email sent to Flipkart for comments on the financials did not elicit a response.

Flipkart India's losses stood at Rs 4,248.3 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company recorded a 17.3 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 82,787.3 crore in FY25, from Rs 70,541.9 crore in FY24.

The company's total expenses for the fiscal year swelled 17.4 per cent to Rs 88,121.4 crore.

The primary driver of the company's expenses was the purchase of stock-in-trade, which surged to Rs 87,737.8 crore in FY25 against Rs 74,271.2 crore a year ago.

Finance costs also saw a significant jump, about 57 per cent, to about Rs 454 crore in FY25.