Flipkart IRIS to provide brands with insights on customer behaviour

New Delhi: E-commerce company Flipkart on Monday launched Flipkart IRIS, a platform designed to provide insights about customer behaviour to brands.

IRIS will provide brands with detailed reports and actionable insights about their business performance on Flipkart, helping them to understand consumer behaviour and market trends.

"In addition to industry-standard comparative analysis and user behaviour insights, Flipkart IRIS goes beyond offering exclusive reports which will allow brands to understand the high-value actions of consumers for their products on the platform," the homegrown brand said in a statement.

This will help brands make data-driven decisions that can significantly improve conversion rates and sales, it added.