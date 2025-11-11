Flipkart launches pilot programme to assess feasibility of long-haul electric trucks

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of a pilot programme to assess the feasibility of long-haul electric trucks in freight logistics as its EV delivery fleet grew twofold to more than 20,000 vehicles over the previous year.

The pilot programme for long-haul logistics, in partnership with Golden Aero Logistics, is a part of Flipkart's efforts to explore EV viability beyond last-mile deliveries on the Delhi-Jaipur corridor using a retrofitted Kalyani electric truck, the company said.

The pilot is designed to evaluate the operational feasibility of electric trucks in medium-distance freight, offering insights into vehicle performance, energy efficiency and turnaround time, it said.

The company also said that the expansion of the EV fleet marks a significant step forward in the company's journey towards achieving a 100 per cent electric last-mile fleet by 2030.

The expanded fleet now operates across key metro and tier-2+ cities, including Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

Currently, over 70 per cent of grocery deliveries on the Flipkart platform are fulfilled using EVs, reducing the platform's operational carbon footprint, according to the company.

"Our new electric truck pilot for long-haul routes is the next frontier. We are building for the future, proving that 100 per cent electrification is possible from our fulfillment centers all the way to the customer's doorstep," said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of minutes and supply chain, customer experience and ReCommerce at Flipkart Group.

Further, to build awareness and drive confidence across its delivery network, Flipkart said it also launched, among other initiatives, a nationwide EV Roadshow in collaboration with OEM partners Revolt and Bajaj across multiple cities.