Flipkart names Somnath Das as VP for Supply Chain; Digbijay Mishra as VP for Corporate Comms

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Continuing its streak of senior leadership hires ahead of its IPO, e-commerce major Flipkart on Monday announced the appointment of Somnath Das as Vice President, Supply Chain, and Digbijay Mishra as Vice President, Corporate Communications, effective immediately.

Das, with over 20 years of experience, will lead supply chain operations for the large business, which comprises appliances and furniture, focusing on strengthening network efficiency and driving technology-enabled supply chain capabilities, Flipkart said in a statement.

Before joining Flipkart, he served as Senior Vice President at Jubilant FoodWorks, where he led manufacturing and supply chain operations. He has previously held leadership roles at Reliance Retail's grocery division, Nivea India, Marico Ltd, and PepsiCo India.

Mishra, previously Deputy Bureau Chief (Startups) at The Economic Times, will lead Corporate Communications for the Flipkart Group.

The Walmart-backed firm has been actively strengthening its leadership bench as it prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).

As part of this, the company in February named Vipin Kapooria as Vice President, Business Finance, and Yogita Shanbhag as Vice President, Human Resources.

In January 2026, it announced the appointments of Jane Duke as the Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CECO) for the group, Jason Chappel as Vice President, Flipkart Group Controller, and Amer Hussain as Vice President, Supply Chain, for its Grocery and Minutes (quick commerce) businesses.