Flipkart records 7.2 billion visits during festive season

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said the platform witnessed 7.2 billion visitors from September 1 to October 28, 2024.

The e-commerce platform said it attracted 282 million unique visitors, primarily driven by premiumisation and personalised preferences, especially in Metros and Tier 2+ cities, a company statement said.

The Eastern region experienced notable growth, the statement said, with a 14.86 per cent rise in unique visitors and a 12 per cent increase in overall customers compared to the previous year. This trend was mirrored in both Metro and Non-Metro areas, indicating robust demand for e-commerce services nationwide.

Many sellers on Flipkart reported impressive 40-50 per cent year-on-year growth, highlighting the platform's positive impact on small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The consumer preferences shifted towards premium products this festive season, with significant sales increases in categories such as Fashion, Electronics, and Home Essentials.

The demand for premium and mid-premium Android smartphones surged, driven by interest in AI-led features, resulting in a 17 per cent increase in customers opting for top brands.

"This season has established itself as a key element of India’s retail landscape, not only by bringing customer delight but also by significantly contributing to economic growth and fostering opportunities for communities across the country," Harsh Chaudhary, Head of Growth (Vice President), Flipkart, said. PTI ANK MR