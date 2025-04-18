Flipkart scraps WFH, mandates full-time office return for employees

New Delhi: Flipkart, the Walmart-backed e-commerce leader, has ended its work-from-home (WFH) policy, directing all employees to work from the office five days a week, as confirmed by multiple sources.
Announced on April 17, 2025, the policy shift terminates the flexible remote work setup introduced during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
The company stated that the move aims to “build a stronger community for new and existing employees” and align teams toward shared objectives.
The return-to-office transition will roll out gradually over the coming months, with limited exceptions based on specific roles. Employees may access a small number of WFH days annually, depending on their job requirements.
Last year, Flipkart began requiring senior leaders, including vice presidents and above, to increase office attendance before expanding the mandate to all staff across roles and departments.
This move aligns with industry trends. Amazon enforced a five-day office policy for its Bengaluru staff starting January 2025, while Meesho has maintained full-time office attendance for over a year. Quick-commerce players Blinkit and Zepto also operate in-office models, with Swiggy as the only major competitor retaining a hybrid approach, requiring three office days weekly.
Flipkart, with around 22,000 employees, plans to utilise its office spaces in Bengaluru and other cities to support the transition, though details on additional employee support measures remain undisclosed.