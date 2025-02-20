Flipkart Ventures announces investment in 5 startups

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Flipkart Ventures on Thursday announced that five startups have been selected for the third cohort of Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA), a list that includes Xportel, Factors.ai, Expertia.ai, Bharat Krushi Seva, and Visa2Fly.

The investment arm of Flipkart said flagship startup accelerator program focuses on enabling technological synergy within the startup landscape and accelerating the growth of early-stage startups.

This edition -- building on success of the previous two cohorts -- introduces startups driving advancements in AI and tech-based enablement.

The startups selected for the third cohort include Xportel (a cross-border e-commerce logistics enabler, facilitating swift international deliveries to over 150 countries); Factors.ai (an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform offering account-based marketing (ABM) tools that leverage cross-channel intent signals); and Expertia.ai (Agentic AI recruiting platform streamlining sourcing, identifying, assessing, and hiring the right talent for companies globally).

Others who have made the cut include Bharat Krushi Seva (an agritech startup building a traceable and ethical end-to-end value chain for fruits, from advisory services to output linkages); and Visa2Fly (a travel tech platform streamlining visa applications with end-to-end support, including documentation, processing, and travel assistance).

Through the FLA program, these early-stage startups will receive equity investments up to USD 500,000, along with a customised mentorship program designed by a global consulting firm. The participants also gain strategic mentorship and industry expertise from Flipkart leaders across business, product, technology, and finance, enabling them to refine their models and scale efficiently in competitive and dynamic markets.

The program culminates in a demo day, offering startups a platform to present their progress and secure further investment opportunities.

Participants were evaluated on business model, traction, growth potential, and vision, with top companies standing out for their strong founding teams, clear product vision, and focus on solving real world problems, according to a release.

Since its inception, Flipkart Ventures has backed more than 20 startups across deep tech, fintech, health tech, generative AI, and sustainability.