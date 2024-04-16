Flipkart's annual sale for cooling home appliance to begin Apr 17

New Delhi: Flipkart on Tuesday announced its annual week-long summer sale starting from April 17 to April 23, 2024, offering a wide selection of cooling home appliances such as air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, air coolers, and fans at affordable prices.

The e-commerce marketplace's 6th edition of Super Cooling Days 2024 will provide customers with deals on cooling home appliances to beat the summer heat, Flipkart said in a statement.

As part of the sale, Flipkart will offer a broad selection of cooling appliances catering to diverse customer needs and budgets through the participating brands and sellers.

From showcasing India's biggest refrigerator store to an expansive range of ACs and fans, Super Cooling Days provide an opportunity to upgrade appliances, while saving on electricity bills with energy-efficient features.

"With products starting at Rs 1,299, customers can avail of exciting deals and offers such as cashback, exchange offers, new customer offers, tap and win, and offers on SuperCoins, among many others," it said.

Payment options like no-cost EMI, down payment, cash on delivery, and Flipkart Pay Later EMI and more will be available.

"To help customers make informed decisions and make their shopping experience more engaging, features such as 'View in 360', FireDrops Gamification, 3D viewing, and video assistance on premium selection will be offered," it said. "Additionally, Flipkart Jeeves will provide convenient, reliable, and cost-effective after-sales services, including installations, ensuring a seamless experience from purchase to use." The sale will showcase India's biggest refrigerator store with a selection of single-door, side-by-side door, bottom mount, frost free, and triple door refrigerators across leading brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej, and IFB, with prices ranging between Rs 9,990 to Rs 2,00,000.

A premium store will be showcased for a variety of brands for ACs of the likes of LG, Voltas, Godrej, Daikin, Panasonic, and Blue Star in the price range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 65,000. The sale will feature an extensive range of Inverter ACs ranging from 0.8 ton to 2 ton with advanced tech features like Wi-Fi connectivity and energy-efficient ratings.

Flipkart will also offer a vast array of choices on ceiling fans ranging from Rs 1,299 to Rs 15,000.

Kunal Gupta, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, "Over the last year, Flipkart has witnessed a huge spike in demand for a variety of cooling appliances with the latest technology and new features at affordable price points. The 6th edition of Super Cooling Days will offer customers a wide-range of value-based products from multiple reputed brands." Furthermore, customers can avail various exchange offers such as up to Rs 22,000 off on exchanging old refrigerators and Rs 8,000 off on the exchange of old ACs.