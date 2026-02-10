Flipspaces plans to hire over 350 professionals in next 2 months aided by AI-enabled screening

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) In line with its global expansion, interior design startup Flipspaces on Tuesday said it is planning to hire over 350 professionals over the next two months using AI-enabled screening to improve speed and reduce bias.

Currently, the company has a workforce of 450 and after the addition of 350 professionals the number will go to 800, Flipspaces said in a statement.

"Hiring ahead of scale allows us to enhance the quality of leadership, embed capabilities across the organisation and institutionalise execution," Flipspaces Founder and CEO Kunal Sharma said.

The company has introduced technology-led workflows and AI-enabled screening to improve speed, reduce bias, and enable data-backed hiring decisions, it added. PTI SM TRB