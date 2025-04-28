FlixBus signs MoU with Vertelo for deploying 500 electric buses pan-India

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Intercity e-mobility services operator FlixBus on Monday announced inking an initial pact with fleet electrification solutions platform Vertelo for jointly deploying 500 electric intercity coach buses pan-India.

FlixBus currently connects over 200 cities across India, offering intercity travel through a digital-first booking platform.

Under the collaboration, Vertelo will provide customized financing and leasing options for these electric buses, develop a charging infrastructure, and partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure the deployment of suitable electric coach models while FlixBus will leverage its platform to manage demand generation for intercity electric bus routes, FlixBus said.

Additionally, FlixBus said it will identify and define suitable key intercity routes for electric bus deployment.

"By combining FlixBus's extensive network and customer reach with Vertelo's expertise in electric vehicle financing and operations, we are committed to making eco-friendly mobility accessible and efficient for travelers," FlixBus India Managing Director Surya Khurana said.

"This partnership will facilitate bespoke financing and leasing solutions and facilitate creation of a sustainable ecosystem that makes electric mobility the natural choice for commercial bus fleet operators," Vertelo CEO Sandeep Gambhir said. PTI IAS MR MR