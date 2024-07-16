FlixBus ties up with Paytm to boost distribution network

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Global travel tech firm FlixBus has partnered with fintech major Paytm to expand its distribution network, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

With this, FlixBus tickets will now be available through the Paytm app.

"This collaboration is poised to drive substantial growth for both companies, expanding Paytm's travel options and reinforcing its position in the travel industry while enabling FlixBus to tap into Paytm's vast customer base and technological expertise," the statement said.

"By encouraging more people to choose bus travel, we can significantly reduce emissions and make a positive impact on the environment. We…believe it will significantly enhance the travel experience for millions of users," Surya Khurana, Managing Director of FlixBus India, said.

Shares of Paytm settled at Rs 459.75 apiece on the BSE, down 2 per cent from the previous close. PTI ANK ANK SHW