Florintree Capital exits Data Patterns; sells entire stake for Rs 1,102 cr

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Private equity investment firm Florintree Capital Partners LLP on Friday sold its entire 10.71 per cent stake in defence and aerospace solutions provider Data Patterns (India) for Rs 1,102 crore through open market transactions.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Singapore Government, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Mathew Cyriac were the buyers who purchased shares of Data Patterns on the BSE.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Florintree Capital Partners LLP offloaded 59,96,622 shares, amounting to a 10.71 per cent stake in Data Patterns (India).

Florintree Capital Partners LLP sold shares of the company in five tranches, as per the data.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,837 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,101.58 crore.

On Friday, shares of Data Patterns (India) rallied 8.79 per cent to close at Rs 2,018.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI HG DRR