Flour millers must adopt modern technologies to cut cost: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

Goa, Mar 3 (PTI) Flour millers should adopt modern technologies to reduce their cost and focus on making supply chain efficient, said BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday.

He was addressing a two-day conference 'The Future of Milling- Vision 2030 and Beyond' organised by Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMFI).

Khandelwal, who is MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, also asked flour millers to concentrate on skill development in the industry.

He said the Central government is committed to ensure India's food security.

Being wheat an important food grain, the flour millers have an important role to play, said Khandelwal who is Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Khandelwal said the Roller Flour Millers' industry is facing a challenge of rising input cost and asked them to adopt modern equipment and technologies.

Responding to the industry's demand for a dedicated Wheat Board, Khandelwal promised to support it and take it up with the Commerce Ministry.

However, he asked the Federation to prepare a blueprint of the proposed Wheat Board.

Khandelwal also asked flour millers to look after the interest of wheat farmers and traders also.

The RFMFI, established in 1940 under the Companies Act, represents the interests of the flour milling industry.

More than 600 delegates are participating in the two-day conclave 'The Future of Milling -- Vision 2030 and Beyond'.

The conference focuses on the themes of paramount importance to the flour milling industry.

These include food security and climate resilience; policy and infrastructure development; global best practices in wheat storage and logistics; technology and innovation in milling; value addition and market expansion; and digital transformation in flour milling. PTI MJH DR