Flowatt raises Rs 2.2 crore pre-seed funding

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Flowatt Battery Science has raised Rs 2.2 crore in its maiden pre-seed funding round led by PedalStart.

The funds will go towards enhancing technology and completing the proof-of-concept (POC) for its electric battery, the company said in a statement.

“The company would also utilise these funds to build strategic alliances with insurers, EV financiers, OEMs and other key ecosystem stakeholders, and onboard talent across tech, business development, and operations,” it said. PTI ANK ANK MR