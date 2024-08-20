Flutter Entertainment opens global capability centre in Hyderabad with USD 3.5 mn investment

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Flutter Entertainment, a global online sports betting and iGaming operator, on Tuesday, said it has opened a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, with an investment of USD 3.5 million.

The new GCC, located at RMZ Spire in Knowledge City, is already home to over 700 employees, according to a company statement.

"The Hyderabad GCC is designed to foster creativity and growth and strengthen our presence in the Indian employment and skills market," Flutter Entertainment COO Phil Bishop said.

The company said it is hiring for data analytics and engineering positions, with plans to increase its headcount to 900 by the end of 2024.

"We aim to grow while maintaining a challenger mindset and leading the sector globally and India presents a significant opportunity for our business. This expansion aligns with our global vision of Changing the Game by enabling continuous improvement in product and technology across iGaming and sports betting across our portfolio of brands," said Ashish Sinha, MD, Flutter Entertainment India.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Flutter Entertainment owns brands such as Betfair, FanDuel, Paddy Power, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, and Sportsbet. PTI ANK DR