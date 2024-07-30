FluxGen partners with Microsoft to drive water replenishment initiatives in 2 Bengaluru hospitals

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) FluxGen Sustainable Technologies, a provider of AI and IoT-powered industrial water management solutions, has announced a partnership with Microsoft to accelerate water replenishment initiatives at two hospitals in Bengaluru.

By identifying and arresting leaks, wastage, and excessive usage through sensor fusion, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT), FluxGen aims to reduce water use at each hospital by half, the company said in a release.

"FluxGen Sustainable Technologies has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to advance water replenishment initiatives at St Martha's Hospital in Bangalore and another reputed multispeciality hospital at Whitefield, Bangalore," according to the release.

With this collaboration, FluxGen will leverage funding from Microsoft to implement its AI and IoT powered end-to-end water management solutions throughout the hospital facilities.

"By optimising existing water infrastructure and integrating new technology, FluxGen aims to significantly reduce water consumption, increase water availability within the facilities, and reduce water delivery costs for these charitable institutions," the release added.

**** Flipkart consolidates fintech, payment offerings under Flipkart Pay * E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said it has unified all its payment and financial offerings on the app under 'Flipkart Pay' to offer seamless payment services to its customers.

All products and services, including Flipkart UPI, recharges and bill payments, pay later option, its Axis bank co-branded credit card, insurance, gift cards, EMIs and other offerings, can now be accessed under Flipkart Pay.

"With the fresh tagline, 'Flipkart Pay--Pay, Save & Earn', Flipkart Pay allows customers to enjoy an elevated experience right from the touchpoint, making it a one-stop-destination for customers to avail of Flipkart's constructs of affordability and accessibility," the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement. PTI MBI ANK DRR