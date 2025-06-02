Fly Sirius, Airavat unite under new brand 'Transworld Jets'

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Private air charter service firm Fly Sirius has joined hands with the Dubai-based shipping company Transworld Group's subsidiary Airavat to form a joined entity -- 'Transworld Jets'.

The rebranding, a key initiative in the company's growth journey, is aimed at enhancing brand coherence across international markets, a company statement said.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone, aligning the brands with their parent company, Transworld Group, a global leader in logistics, shipping, and integrated supply chain solutions.

"The transition of Airavat and Fly Sirius to Transworld Jets is more than a name change -- it is a strategic brand evolution that reflects our collective vision to accelerate global trade, foster sustainable growth, and service the global aviation sector under the Transworld Group umbrella," said Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group.

The move would allow Transworld Groups to expand the company's presence across international markets besides helping it to forge new partnerships and explore global opportunities.

"With Dubai and New Delhi established as the two key hubs, we intend to strengthen our presence across the UAE, the GCC, and Indian markets. This step will not only enhance our international visibility but also unlock new synergies and drive innovation across our aviation portfolio," he said. PTI IAS DRR