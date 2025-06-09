Fly91 aims to boost network in Maha, to launch flights from Nanded to Goa, B'luru

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Goa-based regional carrier Fly91 on Monday said it is aiming to strengthen its network in Maharashtra by launching direct flights from Nanded to Goa and Bengaluru next month.

Earlier, the airline expanded its air services network in Maharashtra with the flagging off of its inaugural flight between Goa and Solapur by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

The new services will operate four times a week (Mon-Fri-Sat-Sun), the airline announced.

"With the arrival of FLY91's inaugural flight from Goa, Solapur is now on the aviation map of India. The air transport connectivity will ease the travel of individuals who travel to Solapur for pilgrimage, business and more," said Mohol.

The airline said it is committed to improving last-mile air access to traditionally underserved domestic destinations.

"FLY91 aims to strengthen its regional network in Maharashtra by launching direct flights from Nanded to Goa and Bengaluru, in July this year, " Fly91 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Chako said.

The airline also said it plans to induct one more ATR plane in its fleet of three aircraft.

With Solapur now added to its route map, the airline connects a total of eight cities, including four in Maharashtra-- Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg and Solapur.

The other destinations it serves are Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Agatti "FLY91's newly introduced Goa-Solapur-Goa route not only improves access between Goa and Solapur but also plays a significant role in bridging two important regions with strong cultural, spiritual and economic prowess," Chako added.

The new route, he said, will support tourism, business and easier access for families and pilgrims, adding, "Our goal is to improve regional air connectivity and Solapur is a key addition to our growing network." Known for its textile heritage and industrial base, Solapur also serves as a strategic gateway to five major pilgrimage centres in the state-- Pandharpur, Tuljapur, Akkalkot, Gangapur and Bhimashankar--making this route highly relevant for spiritual, leisure and business travellers from Goa, the airline said.

Fly91 operates a total of over 150 flights per week with a fleet of three trurboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft. PTI IAS MR MR