FLY91 starts commercial operations with flights between 4 cities

Panaji: FLY91, the latest entrant in the country's aviation sector, on Monday commenced commercial operations with its first flight taking off for Bengaluru from here.

The flight departed from Goa's Manohar International Airport at 07.55 am to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The regional airline also operated its maiden flight to Sindhudurg from Bengaluru on Monday, a company spokesman said.

The airline also launched a special fare of Rs 1,991 (all-inclusive).

The inaugural offer will be valid on all flights across FLY91 sectors, he said.

Commenting on the start of commercial operations, Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FLY91 said the launch of commercial flight symbolises the airline’s "commitment to connecting India in a way that has never been done before”.

The company spokesman said that FLY91 is initially offering flights between Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Sindhudurg, with plans to start operations to Agatti, Jalgaon and Pune in April.

The airline will operate flights between Goa and Bengaluru on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. A similar number of flights will be operated per week between Bengaluru and Sindhudurg. The airline will also fly between Goa and Hyderabad, and between Sindhudurg and Hyderabad twice a week, he said.

The spokesman said that the airline currently has two ATR 72-600 aircraft with four more aircraft expected in the coming months. "This steady pipeline of aircraft induction will help the airline establish a strong pan-India presence, focused around five zones across the country," he said.

The spokesman said that the airline has been allocated its first set of routes under the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN.

"The routes include Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra and Agatti in Lakshadweep, along with other business and leisure destinations, namely Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Pune," he added.