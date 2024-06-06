FLY91 to set up multiple bases; eyes upcoming Noida, Navi Mumbai airports

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Pursuing expansion plans, regional airline FLY91 is looking at making the upcoming Noida and Navi Mumbai airports its bases.

The airline, which has its base at Mopa airport in Goa, started operations in March and currently flies to seven destinations with a fleet of two planes.

By the end of this year, the airline will have six aircraft, its MD and CEO Manoj Chacko said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 here, he said the airline was actively looking at Noida and Navi Mumbai airports to be one of its bases.

The carrier is exploring the opportunities to have multiple bases in the country, with Chacko emphasising that it has a flexible business model.

It aims to have five bases and connect 50 destinations in 5 years.

Chacko said the second phase of expansion will be in the next financial year.

The Goa-based carrier, which will have a fleet of 70-seater ATR 72-600 aircraft, has raised USD 25 million.

Chacko said the airline aims to break even in the latter half of the next financial year.

The airline is promoted by Chacko, a former Kingfisher Airline's senior executive, former Fairfax India head Harsha Raghavan and others.