Business

FM announces enhancing limit for interest subvention scheme for Kisan Credit Cards to Rs 5 lakh

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2025

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced enhancing the limit for interest subvention scheme for Kisan Credit Cards from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman also said the government will enhance credit guarantee cover for MSMEs to improve their credit access.

Besides, the government will introduce customised credit cards with Rs 5 lakh limit for micro-enterprises.

She said the Kisan Credit Cards would facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers.

She added that term loan of up to Rs 20 crore will be provided to well-run export-oriented MSMEs.

parliament Kisan Credit Card Budget Speech Nirmala Sithraman Kisan Credit Cards Viksit Bharat Viksit Bharat @2047 Union Budget 2025