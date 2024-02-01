Advertisment
Business

Nirmala Sitharaman announces plans to increase milk, dairy production

NewsDrum Desk
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced plans to increase milk and dairy production in the country.

India is the largest milk producer in the world but there is low productivity, the finance minister said.

India's milk production rose 4 per cent to 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23.

She also said a strategy will be developed for Atma Nirbharta for oilseeds production.

Efforts the value addition in the agriculture sector and increase farmers' income will be stepped up, the minister said.

