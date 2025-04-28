FM ask NPCI to address infrastructure gaps to prevent future disruption of UPI

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively to address infrastructure gaps while underscoring the need to target one billion UPI transactions per day within the next 2-3 years.

The review meeting chaired by the Finance Minister assumes significance in view of disruptions faced by UPI users in the recent past due to a spate of outages.

UPI users across the country experienced transaction failures on April 12, the third in less than a fortnight. UPI outage was earlier reported on March 26 and April 2.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively to address infrastructure gaps, enhance the end-user experience and cybersecurity architecture. The Union Finance Minister directed @NPCI_NPCI to reinforce UPI's robustness and prevent future disruptions," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an instant payment system developed and managed by the NPCI, an RBI-regulated entity.

She also underscored the need to target one billion UPI transactions per day within the next 2-3 years and also stressed on the importance of accelerating the internationalisation of UPI through the development of interoperable frameworks and expanding global payment acceptance.

Additionally, the Finance Minister encouraged officials to intensify efforts to onboard more users and merchants onto the UPI platform to broaden its reach and impact.

The meeting to review various aspects and the way ahead for the UPI ecosystem was attended by senior officials from the finance ministry including Finance Secretary Ajay Seth, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and NPCI MD and CEO Dilip Asbe.

Discussions focused on enhancing the resilience, scalability, and real-time monitoring of the UPI infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and strengthen user trust, it said.

UPI is witnessing significant growth. From 2019-20 to 2024-25, UPI transactions registered a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 72 per cent.

NPCI officials also informed the Finance Minister that between 2021-22 and 2024-25, around 26 crore new users and 5.5 crore new merchants have been successfully onboarded onto the UPI platform. UPI now has approximately 45 crore annually active users.

In 2024-25, UPI transactions amounted to Rs 261 lakh crore - a 30 per cent annual growth. Similarly, in terms of volume, 18,586 crore transactions took place during the year, registering 42 per cent growth. PTI DP MR MR