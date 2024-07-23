FM lists 9 developmental priorities in 83-minute Budget speech

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) In her 83-minute Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday highlighted the nine priorities for creating ample opportunities, spanning from employment to energy security to next-generation reforms.

Draped in an off-white coloured Mysore silk saree with a purple-golden border, Sitharaman opened her tablet PC that was wrapped in a red-coloured 'bahi-khata' style pouch and started the speech with "Hon'ble Speaker, I present the Budget for 2024-25".

She said the people of India have reposed their faith in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and re-elected it for a historic third term under his leadership.

"We are grateful for their support, faith and trust in our policies. We are determined to ensure that all Indians, regardless of religion, caste, gender and age, make substantial progress in realising their life goals and aspirations," the minister said.

Referring to her interim budget presented in parliament in February, Sitharaman emphasised the need to focus on 4 major castes, namely 'Garib' (Poor), 'Mahilayen' (Women), 'Yuva' (Youth) and 'Annadata' (Farmer).

For Annadata, "we announced higher minimum support prices a month ago for all major crops, delivering on the promise of at least a 50 per cent margin over costs. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended for five years, benefitting more than 80 crore people", she said.

On the full budget, she said it particularly focuses on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class.

She announced that the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a five-year period with a central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.

This year, Sitharaman said, the government has made a provision of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling.

"The people have given a unique opportunity to our government to take the country on the path of strong development and all-round prosperity.

"In the interim budget, we promised to present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of ‘Viksit Bharat’. In line with the strategy set out in the interim budget, this budget envisages sustained efforts on nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for all," she said.

The nine priorities are Productivity and resilience in Agriculture; Employment & Skilling; Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice; Manufacturing & Services; Urban Development; Energy Security; Infrastructure; Innovation, Research & Development; and Next Generation Reforms.

"Subsequent budgets will build on these, and add more priorities and actions," the minister said.

The treasury benches welcomed the budgetary announcements by thumping their desks at least on 71 occasions during the 83-minute speech.

The strongest disapproval from the opposition was reserved for Sitharaman's fulsome announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh - two states where JD(U) and TDP respectively are crucial allies of the BJP-led NDA.

Opposition members chanted slogans 'Sarkar ko bachane wala budget' and 'sarkar bachao', 'kursi bachao' budget as the finance minister read out a slew of measures for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman presented her seventh straight Budget, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai.

It was also the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office. PTI NKD RAM NKD BAL BAL