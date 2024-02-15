FM Logistic India inaugurates third distribution facility in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi (Thane) Feb 15 (PTI) FM Logistic India on Thursday inaugurated its third distribution facility here to cater to customers in retail, FMCG, pharma and precision engineering segments.

Advertisment

The 7-lakh sq ft Grade A+ distribution centre is designed to cater to multi-client and multi-activity omnichannel requirements, FM Logistic said.

The Indian arm of the French contract logistics provider already has similar facilities in Farrukhnagar (Haryana) and Bengaluru.

"With the inauguration of our third distribution centre in Bhiwandi which also houses a multi-client bonded customs warehouse, we have reiterated our strong presence in India's logistics domain," said Ajit Jangle, Managing Director, FM Logistic India.

Advertisment

The facility offers integrated, innovative and sustainable value-added solutions, he said, adding the co-packing set-up deployed at this site will help cater to dynamic business requirements.

FM Logistic India's new distribution centre with its strategic location and co-packing capabilities, offers comprehensive and efficient solutions for diverse sectors, contributing significantly to the evolving logistics and supply chain needs of customers, the company said.

FM Logistic India has presence over 100 locations and manages 7.5+ million sq ft of warehousing space. PTI IAS DRR