FM marginally increases allocation to NHAI to Rs 1.68 lakh crore for FY25

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday marginally increased allocation to state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Rs 1.68 lakh crore for 2024-25 from last year's revised allocation of Rs 1.67 lakh crore.

The pre-election Budget 2024-25 document has allocated marginally enhanced outlay of Rs 2.78 lakh crore for the highways sector.

An allocation of Rs 2.70 lakh crore was made for the highways sector for 2023-24, which was revised to Rs 2.76 lakh crore.

NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India. PTI BKS HVA