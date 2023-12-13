FM meets delegation of MSMEs impacted by Cyclone Michaung; assures help

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met a delegation of the industry body Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association (AIEMA) over the losses suffered by their members due to Cyclone Michaung recently.

The recent cyclone impacted the coastal part of Southern India, including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, officials of the Department of Financial Services were also present.

In this regard, Public-Sector General Insurance Companies (PSGICs) have been instructed to deploy more surveyors immediately, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Further, a special camp would be organised on site from December 20, 2023, onward for smoother and easier processing of claims, it said.

"The Union Finance Minister assured the delegation that the Central Government would take all necessary steps to ensure speedy disbursal of eligible insurance claims," it said. PTI DP BAL BAL