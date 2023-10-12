FM meets Indonesian counterpart, discusses issues of mutual interest

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Indonesian counterpart Sri Mulyani Indrawati and discussed issues of common interest, including international taxation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors and the IMF-WB Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco.

"Both Ministers discussed issues of common interests under #G20India, including on areas like #SustainableFinance #InternationalTaxation and #Crypto among others," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Sitharaman lauded Indonesia's support of the multilateral development banks (MDBs) agenda throughout the G20 India Presidency.

Both ministers noted the G20 Independent Expert Group's important guidance for the MDBs reform agenda and resolved to ensure that progress achieved this year on the MDBs is leveraged going forward, the ministry said.

In respect of climate action, it said, ministers shared views on how unilateral measures may not be effective and may have adverse effects on addressing climate issues.

Both ministers also agreed to finalise the areas of cooperation and modalities towards the 1st Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) between the two countries at the earliest. PTI DP BAL BAL