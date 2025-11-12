FM meets Saudi Arabia Minister of Investment, discusses Bilateral Investment Treaty

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih here, and the two leaders discussed the Bilateral Investment Treaty.

"The two leaders discussed Bilateral Investment Treaty #BIT between India and Saudi Arabia, and also sought an early conclusion of the #BIT to unlock robust two-way FDI and to further deepen mutual cooperation," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

India stands as the second-largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia, while the Kingdom ranks as India's fifth-largest.

In FY 2024-25, bilateral trade stood at USD 41.88 billion, with Indian exports at USD 11.76 billion and imports at USD 30.12 billion. PTI DP DP SHW