FM meets Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean, discusses potential investment opportunities

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met Temasek chairman Teo Chee Hean here and discussed potential investment opportunities across various sectors in the country.

Temasek is a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, and its investment portfolio is valued at 434 billion Singapore dollar.

Hean, who is also a senior advisor in Singapore's Prime Minister's office, appreciated the various reform initiatives undertaken by the Government of India in the last decade, a finance ministry post said on X.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed potential investment opportunities across various sectors and across the length and breadth of the country, it said.

Hean informed the Union Finance Minister that while Temasek's cumulative exposure to India stands at USD 50 billion, they look forward to expanding their India footprint over the next few years, as a win-win opportunity for both, with focus on financial services, consumer markets, healthcare innovation, technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy, among others, it said. PTI DP DP SHW