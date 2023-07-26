FM meets US climate envoy John Kerry

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry and discussed joint efforts and commitments by both the countries to achieve climate, economic and strategic technology cooperation goals.

Kerry, who arrived here on a five-day visit, met Sitharaman at her office in Parliament House.

"Both sides also discussed creation of an innovative investment platform for deployment of greenfield Renewable Energy projects in India," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Earlier, Kerry held discussions with Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and discussed diversifying supply chains and empowering India as a manufacturing hub for electric trucks, buses, and heavy duty vehi​cles.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kerry said he had very good and constructive meetings.

"There are many things where India and the United States can work together in order to advance the climate agenda," he said, adding that the two countries were working together on science, technology, and the ability to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy.

Kerry will be attending the G20 Environment and Sustainability Ministers Meeting in Chennai on Friday. PTI DP SKU RAM