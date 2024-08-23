FM meets US delegation, discusses bilateral partnership for green transition

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met a delegation from the US and discussed strengthening the India-US bilateral partnership for green transition and climate action.

The American delegation was led by Senior Advisor to the US President John Podesta.

"During the meeting, deliberations were held to strengthen India-U.S. bilateral partnership for green transition and climate action by enhancing cooperation for financing #CleanEnergy," the finance ministry said in a post on X. PTI DP MR