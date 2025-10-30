FM Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on 4-day official visit to Bhutan

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday embarked on a four-day official visit to Bhutan to further strengthen the partnership with the neighbouring country.

She is leading the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

The visit underscores India's enduring partnership with Bhutan, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared commitment to progress and prosperity in the region, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The Finance Minister, on the first day of her official tour, will visit the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies, it said.

As part of the visit, Sitharaman will visit and observe several key projects being implemented with support of the Government of India, it said, adding that these include the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, the Sangchen Choekhor Monastery and Punakha Dzong.

She is scheduled to call on the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

Sitharaman will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Finance Minister of Bhutan, Lekey Dorji, to discuss avenues for further strengthening India–Bhutan economic and financial cooperation.

The Finance Minister will also visit the Cottage & Small Industries (CSI) Market, where she will witness a transaction using India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), reflecting the growing digital and financial connectivity between the two nations, it said.

In the last segment of her official visit, Sitharaman will visit the Punakha Dzong -- Bhutan's second-oldest and second-largest dzong.

On the way to the Punakha Dzong, Sitharaman will also interact with Bhutanese farmers to understand their agricultural practices, challenges, and opportunities, it added. PTI DP DRR