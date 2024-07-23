FM retains allocation to NHAI at Rs 1.68 lakh cr for FY25

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday retained the allocation to state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Rs 1.68 lakh crore for 2024-25.

Sitharaman in her pre-election Budget earlier this year had allocated Rs 1.68 lakh crore to NHAI for 2024-25.

The Budget 2024-25 also retained the outlay of Rs 2.78 lakh crore for the highways sector. The pre-election Budget 2024-25 document had an outlay of Rs 2.78 lakh crore for the highways sector.

An allocation of Rs 2.70 lakh crore was made for the highways sector for 2023-24, which was revised to Rs 2.76 lakh crore.

NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India. PTI BKS DRR