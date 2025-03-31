FM to launch 'NITI NCAER States Economic Forum' portal on April 1

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the "NITI NCAER States Economic Forum" portal on Tuesday providing access to a comprehensive repository of data on social, economic, and fiscal parameters of states spanning over three decades till financial year 2022-23.

The portal, developed by NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), offers direct access to the complete database categorised across five verticals -- Demography; Economic Structure; Fiscal; Health and Education of states.

Besides, the portal will provide macro and fiscal landscape of 28 Indian states, structured around indicators on demography, economic structure, socio-economic and fiscal indicators, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The portal will facilitate an understanding of macro, fiscal, demographic, and socio-economic trends; easily accessible data and user-friendly format and will also address the ongoing need for consolidated sectoral data in one place, it said.

It will further help in benchmarking the data of each state against that of other states and the national figures, it said, adding, it will also provide a forum to policymakers, researchers, and others interested in alluding to the data for informed debates and discussions.

The statement said, it will act as a central repository of information, providing access to an extensive database of social, economic, and fiscal indicators spanning the past 30 years.

By leveraging historical trends and real-time analytics, users will be able to track progress, identify emerging patterns, and formulate evidence-based policies for development, it said. PTI DP DRR