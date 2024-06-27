FMC India introduces 2 fungicides to protect fruits, vegetable crops

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) FMC India, an agricultural sciences company, has introduced with two new fungicides to protect fruits and vegetable crops.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has launched "two new innovative products, VELZO and COSUIT fungicides, designed to protect fruits and vegetable crops from destructive fungi diseases right from the beginning of the crop cycle".

These products would help fruit and vegetable farmers to effectively manage crop diseases, prevent yield losses and preserve desired quality.

VELZO fungicide is registered for use in grapes, tomato and potato crops. It is expected to provide early protection from Oomycete fungus that causes blight and downy mildew diseases, enabling plants to grow in a healthier manner and to be more productive.

COSUIT fungicide caters to important commercial crops like grapes, paddy, tomato, chilli and tea.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fibre, and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment, the statement said. PTI MJH MJH SHW