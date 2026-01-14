FMCG brand Mitra merges with Tierra Agrotech

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) FMCG firm Mitra on Wednesday announced its merger with Tierra Agrotech, a move that will help the NCR-based brand achieve complete backward integration.

Moreover, the combined entity also prepares for a proposed Rs 787 crore initial public offering (IPO) targeted by the year-end, said a statement.

The merger enables Mitra to achieve complete backward integration, from seed development and crop cultivation to processing and final flour production, ensuring quality control across the entire value chain, it added.

"Financially, the merged entity is expected to post consolidated revenues of approximately Rs 400 crore in FY27, with improved profitability driven by scale benefits, optimised capital structure, and operational synergies," it said.

The restructuring also aligns the shareholding between Tierra and Mitra shareholders, creating balanced ownership and long-term alignment of interests.

"The final approvals are currently underway, including SEBI and NCLT clearances, following which operational integration and capital restructuring will be completed by the third quarter of the next fiscal year 2026-27," it noted.

Post-merger, Mitra’s founder Abhishek Kaushik will take on the role of the promoter and Managing Director of the combined entity, it added. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL