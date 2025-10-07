FMCG firms witness trade disruption in Sept, hopeful of growth in second half of FY26

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Leading FMCG companies have reported disruption in trade in September on account of implementation of new GST slabs, which in turn impacted revenue and profitability in the second quarter.

Major players including HUL, Dabur and Marico, continued their momentum in July and August with a stable demand trends. However, in September, they had to absorb the transitory impact of disruption in trade channels on account of GST reforms and one of them expects the impact to drag in October.

According to them, the consumers had deferred their purchase after the government announced the Next-Generation (GST 2.0) reforms on September 4, lowering duties on most daily essentials, including food and personal care products.

The FMCG companies expect growth in the second half of the fiscal year, helped by stabilisation of prices and stimulation in demand from the lowering of duties.

Moreover, they also expect sentiment to gradually improve during the festive season and months ahead, aided by easing inflation, above-average monsoons, a healthy crop outlook and policy stimulus.

Home-grown firm Dabur said it faced "short-term moderation in sales" in the second quarter as its retail business saw a 'temporary disruption' due to the deferment of purchases by consumers awaiting price cuts to take effect following GST rate rationalisation.

Moreover, its distributors and retailers also focused on liquidating the existing higher-priced inventory, said Dabur in its updates for the quarter ended September 2025.

However, its 'non-GST impacted brands' like Dabur Honey, Anmol Coconut Oil, Gulabari and Hajmola Zeera have performed well.

Overall, 60 per cent of Dabur's India business will benefit from the lowering of GST, which, according to the company, will drive affordability & enhance purchasing power, which will boost consumption across categories and strengthen demand in both urban and rural markets.

Similarly, leading FMCG major HUL had last month said while reduced GST rates will support long-term consumption, short-term order postponement due to anticipation of lower tax led to "near flat to low-single digit" business growth in the September quarter.

HUL, which owns popular brands like Lux, Rin, Surf Excel, and Ponds, has witnessed a transitory impact "in the form of disruption at distributors and retailers" across channels to clear existing inventories at old prices.

"This has resulted in postponement of ordering in anticipation of receiving new stocks with updated prices and lower orders across the overall portfolio as consumers delayed their pantry buying," HUL had in a regulatory filing.

This disruption resulted in a short-term impact on sales for the company in the September quarter.

"Given our existing pipeline inventory in the channels, we expect this impact to continue into October as well," it said.

Marico also said GST rationalisation has benefited 30 per cent of its India business, which will stimulate demand and help in long-term growth in the FMCG sector.

"During the quarter, the India business continued to exhibit steady momentum through the months of July and August, while having to absorb the transitory impact of disruption in trade channels and purchases by the Canteen Stores Department ahead of the implementation of new GST rates in September," it said.

Despite the same, underlying volume growth in the India business remained in high single digits, albeit moderating sequentially, it said.

The GST Council in early September decided to replace the four-slab structure of Goods and Services Tax with two broader rates of 5 and 18 per cent, putting most of the common-use items and food products under a lower tax rate.

The decision prompted consumers to delay purchases until the new rates took effect on September 22.