FMCG makers P&G, Emami, HUL announce new price list; slash rates to extend GST benefits

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Leading FMCG companies have announced a price cut on their products, including soaps, shampoo, baby diapers, toothpaste, razors, and after-shave lotions, effective from September 22 to extend the GST rate cut benefits to consumers.

Firms such as Procter & Gamble, Emami and HUL have come up with new price lists which have been communicated to their respective distributors and consumers through their respective websites.

Procter & Gamble has issued a revised MRP of products from its portfolio in which it has reduced the prices of products under brands Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Pampers (diapers), Gillette, Old Spice and Oral-B, among others.

As per the list, Vicks Action 500 Advance and Vicks Inhaler prices have been reduced from Rs 69 to Rs 64, as the GST rate has gone down from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Similarly, in its Shampoo portfolio, which includes brands as Head & Shoulders and Pantene, P&G has reduced prices as GST duty has gone down in this category from 18 per cent GST to 5 per cent.

From September 22, prices of Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol (300ml) will cost Rs 320 from Rs 360, Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky (72ml) will cost Rs 79 from Rs 89. Similarly, prices of Pantene Shampoo Hair Fall Control and Pantene Shampoo Deep Repair (340ml) have been reduced to Rs 355 from Rs 410.

P&G India has also slashed prices in its Baby Care portfolio, where GST on diapers is going down from 12 per cent to 5 per cent GST and Baby Wipes from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, effective from September 22, 2025.

It is also going to reduce prices of its Gillette and Old Spice. Now a Gillette Shaving Cream Regular (30gm) will cost Rs 40 from Rs 45, Gillette Shaving Brush to Rs 75 from Rs 85 and Old Spice After Shave Lotion Original (150ml) from Rs 320 to Rs 284.

The price of the Oral-B Everyday Care Toothbrush has been reduced to Rs 30 from Rs 35.

Emami is also reducing prices on Boroplus Antiseptic Cream, Navratna Ayurvedic Oil and talc, Zandu balm etc.

The home-grown FMCG firm is reducing prices of Boroplus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream (80ml) to Rs 155 from Rs 165, Navratna Ayurvedic Oil Cool (180ml) to Rs 145 from Rs 155 starting September 22. The price of DermiCool Prickly Heat Powder Menthol Regular (150 gm) will be reduced from Rs 159 to Rs 149.

Similarly, the price of Kesh King Gold Ayurvedic Oil (100 ml) has been reduced to Rs 178 from Rs 190. Prices of Zandu Balm (25ml) to Rs 118 from Rs 125. It has also slashed prices of Zandu Sona Chandi Chyawanplus (900gm) to Rs 361 from Rs 385.

In soaps, Emami has reduced prices of Boroplus Antiseptic Moisturizing Sandal Soap (125 gm pack of 6) from Rs 384 to Rs 342.

Leading FMCG major HUL has also announced to reduce price of its consumer product range, including Dove shampoo, Horlicks, Kissan Jam, Bru Coffee, Lux and Lifebuoy Soaps, effective September 22 following Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

It has reduced the prices of Dove Hair Fall Shampoo (340 ml) from Rs 490 to Rs 435 and Dove Serum Bar (75gm) from Rs 45 to Rs 40. Clinic Plus Strong & Long Shampoo (355 ml) will cost Rs 340 from Rs 393 and Sunsilk Black Shine Shampoo (350 ml) will cost Rs 370 from Rs 430.

In soaps, the price of Lifebuoy (4 packs of 75gm) has been reduced to Rs 60 from Rs 68 and LUX Radiant Glow Soap (4 packs of 75gm) to Rs 85 from Rs 96.

The price of Closeup toothpaste (150 gm) has been reduced to 129 from Rs 145.

In health drink category, the price of Horlicks Chocolate (200gm) has been reduced to Rs 110 from Rs 130 and Boost (200 gm) from Rs 124 to Rs 110.

HUL has also reduced prices of Kissan Ketchup (850gm) to Rs 93 from Rs 100 and Kissan Jam (200gm) from Rs 90 to Rs 80.

Prices of BRU Coffee (75 gm) will cost Rs 270 from Rs 300.

Earlier this month, the all-powerful GST Council decided to reduce taxes on most of the common-use goods as part of the government's measure to boost consumer spending.

The new structure of Goods and Services Tax (GST), which comes into effect on September 22, will have two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent instead of the current four slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products such as hair oil, soap, face powders, shampoos, toothbrushes, and toothpaste along with all food items, have come under the lower slab of 5 per cent from 18 per cent. It has also reduced duty on room AC and TV above 32 inches to 18 per cent. PTI KRH KRH MR