FM's Bhutan visit cancelled due to inclement weather at Paro

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's official trip to Bhutan was cancelled due to inclement weather at Paro.

She had left for the four-day official visit to Bhutan on Thursday to further strengthen the partnership with the neighbouring country.

She was leading the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Due to inclement weather conditions at Paro (Bhutan), the official visit stands cancelled, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

The Finance Minister, on the first day of her official tour, was to visit the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies, according to a statement issued on Thursday. PTI DP TRB