Focus on quality rather than quantity: Assam govt to tea industry

Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Saturday called for concerted efforts to revitalise the tea industry by focussing on promoting quality over quantity.

Addressing the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of All India Tea Traders Association (FAITTA), he urged the stakeholders to ensure safe and quality tea.

He also expressed concern over the ongoing trend of selling tea products at low prices and stated that it must be addressed immediately for the economic well-being of lakhs of small tea growers and tea garden workers across Assam.

Kota also urged packers to promote high-quality teas with the government taking a firm stand by supporting the closure of production within November 30 to prevent the production of poor-quality teas.

He said the Assam government has implemented several initiatives to ensure that tea as India's national beverage remains safe and its sales processes transparent.

The state government remains committed to the tea industry and all associated stakeholders by implementing several measures to ensure its sustainability and growth for all, Kota said.

"These include routing 100 per cent dust teas through a public platform for open testing and enhancing the overall integrity of the industry but the success of these efforts requires the support and collaboration of industry leaders," he added.

The chief secretary also stressed that Assam tea should not be blended with teas from other regions.

He also suggested that the selling of Assam teas through the Guwahati Auction Centre should be encouraged as the platform plays a critical role in increased transparency and visibility of the market, thereby creating jobs and stimulating economic activities within the state.

Kota also urged the exporters and blenders to establish processing units in Assam to facilitate value addition within the state which will not only enhance the value chain but also contribute to the local economy. PTI DG DG SOM