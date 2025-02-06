Focused product scheme for footwear, leather sectors to boost mfg, exports, job creation: Anand

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Budget announcement for rolling out a focused product scheme for footwear and leather sectors will help boost domestic manufacturing, exports and job creation in the country, a senior government official said on Thursday.
Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce Vimal Anand said the scheme will support areas like design capacity, component manufacturing, and machinery required for production of footwear and products.
"The Union Budget 2025 has delivered a much-needed boost to the leather and footwear sectors by enhancing credit access, rationalising duties, and maintaining key policy frameworks. The industry is poised for significant growth with the newly introduced special package and export-oriented incentives," Anand told reporters here.
The scheme is expected to facilitate employment for 22 lakh persons, generate a turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore and exports of over Rs 1.1 lakh crore.
He added the budget also announced full exemption BCD (basic customs duty) on Wet Blue leather to facilitate imports for domestic value addition and employment, and exempted crust leather from 20 per cent export duty to facilitate exports by small tanners.
"These are very big incentives for the sector," he said.
Speaking at the briefing, Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman Rajendra Kumar Jalan said the scheme is expected to facilitate employment generation and boost exports.
He further said it will enhance production and productivity by attracting investments and will strengthen the component and machinery ecosystem of the sector.
CLE Executive Director R Selvam said the proposal to remove the export and import duty will significantly promote exports of value-added products from the country.
The exports were USD 4.69 billion in 2023-24.
The joint secretary also informed about the sixth edition of Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) and Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) at India International Convention and Expo Center (IICC), Dwarka, from February 20-21 will provide a platform for domestic players to showcase their high-quality goods to international buyers.
It will be organised by the Council for Leather Exports.
The expo will showcase a platform for manufacturers and exporters to showcase their latest collections, innovations, and capabilities to international buyers seeking viable sourcing alternatives.
"CLE has also worked out a target of USD 47 billion by 2030. Of this, USD 13.7 billion is for the export sector," Jalan said. PTI RR SHW