Food businesses must display license, QR code of mobile app to register consumer complaints: FSSAI

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Food regulator FSSAI has directed all food business operators (FBOs) to display licences at an appropriate place in their premises.

They have also been told to display QR code of a mobile app meant for registering consumer complaints.

The move is aimed at empowering consumers and ensuring food safety.

"Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked all FBOs, including restaurants, dhabas, cafes, and eateries, to display their FSSAI License/ registration certificate with the QR code of Food Safety Connect App in customer-visible areas, such as entrances, billing counters, or seating areas," according to a statement.

FSSAI said it has made the QR code of the app available on the front page of the FSSAI Licence and Registration.

All FBOs have been asked to display this in their premises.

This is in compliance with Condition of License number 1 of the FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The operators have also been asked to feature the QR code or a direct download link for the 'Food Safety Connect' app on their websites and online ordering platforms, wherever applicable.

Consumers can register their complaints regarding food safety and hygiene issues. They can also report misleading claims on food products besides accessing basic information about licensed and registered FBOs, the statement said.