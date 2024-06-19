Food Minister Pralhad Joshi makes surprise visit to FCI

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Food Minister Pralhad Joshi made a surprise visit to the headquarters of Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Wednesday, urging officials to prioritise food security and reduce subsidies, an official statement said.

Joshi, accompanied by Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, held detailed discussions with senior FCI officials on improving the efficiency of the country's food distribution system.

During the visit, his first engagement with FCI since taking charge, Joshi stressed the need for "greater efficiency and thrust on reducing the cost and burden on subsidy," it said.

Touring the FCI office building, the minister suggested improvements in infrastructure.

In a meeting with FCI's Chairman and other top officials, Joshi was given a presentation on the agency's operations, achievements and key initiatives aimed at ensuring food security.

FCI, the central nodal agency for procurement of foodgrains directly from farmers at minimum support price, played a key role in distributing free grains to millions of Indians during COVID-19 lockdowns.