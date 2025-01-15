Food Minister reviews wheat procurement plans with 5 states for 2025-26 season

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with food ministers of five major wheat-producing states to review preparedness for procurement of the food grain in the 2025-26 Rabi Marketing Season.

The meeting, attended by ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan, focused on strengthening procurement mechanisms to ensure substantial contributions to the central pool.

"These five states have significant potential for wheat procurement and are crucial for national food security and price control measures," Joshi said during the meeting.

The minister outlined several key action points, including setting district-wise targets, expanding procurement centres to remote areas, ensuring timely MSP (Minimum Support Price) payments to farmers, and maintaining stock quality standards.

States were urged to procure at least the quantity required under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to optimise transportation costs and maintain adequate central pool stocks.

The state food ministers assured their commitment to implementing the suggested measures to enhance wheat procurement during the upcoming season.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, state food secretaries, and the CMD of the Food Corporation of India.

Wheat sowing is nearing an end and harvesting will begin from April. PTI LUX SHW